Baltimore Ravens Roundup: Wide receiver battle underway
Kick off your Tuesday with the latest Baltimore Ravens news.
1. Aside from the battle at left guard, the Ravens also have a battle going on at wide receiver. 13 of the 90-man roster are wide receivers, and when asked who have been standouts at practice thus far, many said Antoine Wesley and Sean Modster.
2. Just for fun: The Ravens' team photographer Shawn Hubbard took these amazing portraits of the team that will get you hyped up for this season.
Looking Ahead:
July 15: 4 p.m. ET deadline to get a long-term deal done with designated franchise tag players.
