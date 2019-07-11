Kick off your Thursday with the latest Baltimore Ravens news.

1. The Baltimore Ravens did not draft any players during Wednesday's NFL Supplemental Draft. This was not surprising as the Ravens have only picked up a Supplemental Draft player one time with Jared Gaither in 2007.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

2. Parking passes for Ravens training camp are now available for fans who plan on attending one or more of the 14 free/open practices at their Owings Mills facility.

Looking Ahead:

July 15: 4 p.m. ET deadline to get a long-term deal done with designated franchise tag players.

The 2019 NFL schedule is set! See the Baltimore Ravens defend the AFC North at M&T Bank Stadium this season. Get your tickets now at www.BaltimoreRavens.com/tickets.

Credit: Baltimore Ravens for news points.

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Baltimore Ravens Roundup: Unsurprisingly, Ravens pass on Supplemental Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington