Baltimore Ravens Roundup: Robert Griffin III has sights set on being QB1 again, Ravens announce offseason program date

There's a lot of Baltimore Ravens news to catch up on this Tuesday morning.

Here's everything you need to know.

Player/Team Notes:

1. The Ravens will hold their annual pre-draft press conference Tuesday at 11:45 a.m. featuring general manager Eric DeCosta, head coach John Harbaugh and director of college scouting Joe Hortiz. Members of the media will attempt to get some insight on who the Ravens are eyeing in the 2019 NFL Draft. Who will fill the holes at wide receiver and pass rusher will certainly be a hot topic.

2. April 15 may be the day you owe Uncle Sam a few dollars, but this year it also means the start of the Ravens' offseason program. Attendance at programs during this point of the offseason is voluntary.

A look at the start date of the offseason program for all 32 @NFL teams https://t.co/aFdRDoyXUZ pic.twitter.com/jG8zqoatNJ — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) April 1, 2019

3. Despite signing his new two-year contract with the Ravens last week, backup quarterback Robert Griffin III has his sights set on the QB1 position.

"Anybody that signs in the league is never content being a backup, so this is just part of the rebuilding process for me," Griffin told TMZ. "It started last year, I moved from QB3 to QB2 ... but by no means am I content with where I'm at. I still want to keep going."

The 29-year-old appeared in three games for the Ravens in 2018, completing 2-of-6 passes for 21 yards.

4. The Ravens held their local Pro Day Monday at the Under Armour Performance Center. 40 athletes that attended high school or college in the Baltimore area were invited to attend, including safety Darnell Savage from Maryland and quarterback Trace McSorely from Penn State.

5. Brian Baldinger and Charley Casserly of NFL Network picked the Ravens as the 2018 playoff team in the most trouble for the 2019 season. Baldinger noted the Ravens' offseason departures on defense as being "too much to overcome," while Casserly sees the Cleveland Browns as the AFC North team that makes the playoffs this season and questions how well the Ravens' offense will evolve around Lamar Jackson.

6. Linebacker Matthew Judon knows the dynamic on the Ravens' No.1 defense will be a lot different in 2019, but is excited for the young guys on the team to step up and show what they've got.

"It's going to be a different team chemistry... but it gives the younger players opportunities to step up."@man_dammn on the @Ravens offseason moves. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/PHDI3NYNoi — GMFB (@gmfb) April 1, 2019

7. We all know there's no crying in baseball, but apparently there's A LOT of crying happening among the Cleveland Browns...

#Browns Jarvis Landry said he called Odell after trade and cried with him. Then called Dorsey, cried with him. Then Freddie, cried with him, too. — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 1, 2019





Looking Ahead:

April 15: Voluntary OTAs may begin

April 19: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets

April 25-27: 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tn.

