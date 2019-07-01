Baltimore Ravens Roundup: Robert Griffin III still wants a starting spot originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

1. Robert Griffin III is still hungry for a starting spot in the NFL, but his sit down with Ravens Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman and Quarterbacks Coach James Urban made it clear he's made the right decision to re-sign with the Ravens, even though he will be a backup to Lamar Jackson. "It meant a lot for them to sit down and have that talk with me," Griffin said to Ravens media. "I haven't had that talk with anyone for a long, long time. I've just been fighting for the next meal. And when I got drafted in 2012, I never thought I'd be in that position where I had to fight for the next meal."

Griffin went on to praise the Ravens, saying he's happy to be a member of the organization. Still, at age 29, Griffin says he's got a lot of time ahead of him to achieve his goal of becoming a franchise quarterback.

2. All eyes are on rookie Jaylon Ferguson, nicknamed the "Sack Daddy," for his first NFL season with the Ravens. Ferguson, who broke Terrell Suggs' sack record in the FBS, is eyeing Suggs' rookie sack record of 12.

