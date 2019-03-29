Baltimore Ravens Roundup: Robert Griffin III officially signs new deal originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

While having baseball back is great and all, we are one week closer to football season.

Here's the latest Baltimore Ravens news.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Player/Team Notes:

1. Quarterback Robert Griffin III officially signed his two-year deal Thursday, giving the Ravens a solid insurance policy behind Lamar Jackson.

"I'm not looking to go somewhere and be a bridge, be there for a season and then go somewhere else," Griffin III said via the Ravens' website. "I'm looking for stability, opportunity. For me right now Baltimore is the best situation. I think it's good for me to be here to help Lamar, to help the team in whatever capacity they ask me to help. I'm excited to be back."

2. Guaranteed money may have played a role in running back Mark Ingram's decision to come to Baltimore. Ingram signed a three-year, $15 million deal with reportedly $6.5 million of it guaranteed with the Ravens. The Saints offered Ingram four-years, $17 million but only $5 million of it guaranteed, according to sources of ESPN's Mike Tripplett. Ingram never gave the Saints a counter-offer.

3. Head coach of the Saints Sean Payton admitted he was frustrated with the lack of communication he had with Ingram during that time.

It was frustrating because I felt there was little dialogue," Payton said at this week's league meeting. "At least usually, I'm able to visit with the player, and I wasn't able to, so the ends and outs specifically to how that unfolded still to me are a little bit cloudy. Tried texting him, tried calling him, direct message. He texted me back, and then the next day we weren't able to speak."

Story continues

4. If Jackson's accuracy in 2018 concerned you, here is a Twitter thread to help lower your blood pressure.

Lamar Jackson's accuracy results make people cranky so I'm gonna do a thread. — Cian (@Cianaf) March 26, 2019

... but just know, you can get there! Others assessments are based on what they can see, your final destination is based on what they can't! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) March 28, 2019

MORE RAVENS NEWS: