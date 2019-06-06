Baltimore Ravens Roundup: Ravens sign Marquise Brown originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

1. The Ravens have signed wide receiver Marquise Brown to a four-year contract. Brown was a No. 25 overall pick and has been compared to the likes of Desean Jackson. Still recovering from Lisfranc surgery, Brown hopes to be back on the field in time for training camp.

2. Running back Gus Edwards has looked noticeably more trim at Ravens minicamp, due to losing 3-percent body fat during the offseason in an effort to be a more versatile player. Edwards is now at 6-percent down from 9-percent last season.



July 15: 4 p.m. deadline to get a long-term deal done with designated franchise tag players.

