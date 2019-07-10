Baltimore Ravens Roundup: Will the Ravens pick anyone up in the Supplemental Draft? originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

1. The NFL Supplemental Draft is today (Wednesday) and all eyes are on the Ravens to see what moves they make, or do not make. If you're not familiar with the Supplemental Draft, teams have the option to select players that were previously ineligible for the Draft. The Ravens have only picked up a Supplemental Draft player one time with Jared Gaither in 2007.

Ravens media provided a more in-depth explanation of the Supplemental Draft here.

2. Linebacker Matthew Judon said he thinks the Ravens defense could be "legendary" this year. Last season, the Ravens' defense was one of the best in the NFL.

Looking Ahead:

July 15: 4 p.m. ET deadline to get a long-term deal done with designated franchise tag players.

