Baltimore Ravens Roundup: The Ravens have no problem at quarterback

1. Yesterday, Ravens media elaborated on Robert Griffin III's status as a backup quarterback to Lamar Jackson, and how he is still striving to become a starter and eventually a franchise quarterback. Today, the Ravens are diving deeper into the quarterback position as a whole, elaborating on Jackson's starting role and how RGIII is a valuable backup quarterback and how draft pick QB Trace McSorley will fit into the 53-man roster. The Ravens have reportedly discussed utilizing McSorley as a punt returner.

Jackson, Griffin III and McSorley leave the Ravens in a solid spot at QB.

2. Marquise "Hollywood" Brought bought his Mom a new house AND a new car and her reaction was priceless.

Since I was 7yrs old this the moment I been waiting for, bigger than any moment I ever been apart of.. Everything I do is for you momma I love you 💜💜 You wanted a house and a car and you got it , I got you Forever Ever !!! pic.twitter.com/oUyQwXtCLh — Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) June 29, 2019

July 15: 4 p.m. ET deadline to get a long-term deal done with designated franchise tag players.

