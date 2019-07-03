Baltimore Ravens Roundup: Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown is ready for his close-up originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

1. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown made headlines over the weekend for buying his Mom a new house AND a new car. Now, all eyes are on Brown as Richard Bradshaw called him "the next NFL sensation." When the NFL Madden 2020 rookie ratings came out yesterday, EA Sports ranked Brown a 97 for speed and a 95 for acceleration.

2. Former Ravens quarterback Anthony Wright was shot in a domestic dispute but is expected to be ok.

Looking Ahead:

July 15: 4 p.m. ET deadline to get a long-term deal done with designated franchise tag players.

