Baltimore Ravens Roundup: Left guard competition heating up

1. The Ravens are still looking for a left guard and the competition is "wide open" according to Ravens media. Last week, Coach Harbaugh tried out 2017 fifth-round pick Jermaine Eluemunor in the spot, acknowledging his hard work there.

2. Linebacker Kenny Young is expected to be a big playmaker this season. Now that C.J. Mosley is gone, Young is expected to fill that void. "I'm not going to make expectations for myself so soon, but what I expect to do right from the get-go is compete hard and make plays," Young said to Ravens media. "My expectation is to make plays. That's it. Make plays."

Looking Ahead:

July 15: 4 p.m. ET deadline to get a long-term deal done with designated franchise tag players.

