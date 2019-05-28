Baltimore Ravens Roundup: Lamar Jackson's passing struggle, Gerald McCoy to visit Ravens Tuesday originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

1. Free agent Gerald McCoy is expected to visit the Ravens today. The Ravens would get some much-needed help on the pass rush from the longtime Buccaneer DL. During his eight-year career in Tampa, McCoy recorded over 54 sacks.

2. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has been struggling to throw the ball, and he himself knows it. Jackson told media members after the first week of OTAs that his throws have been "crazy." "I feel like my hand is a little too high on the football and that makes the ball go out of whack a lot," Jackson told the media. However, Jackson remains excited about the upcoming season, noting the speed on offense that Hollywood Brown and Miles Boykin bring to the team.

July 15: 4 p.m. deadline to get a long-term deal done with designated franchise tag players.

