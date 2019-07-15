Baltimore Ravens Roundup: Lamar Jackson organizes private workout with receivers

With training camp just nine days away, here is the latest news surrounding the Baltimore Ravens.

1. Quarterback Lamar Jackson organized an off-site work out with Ravens wide receivers Chris Moore and Willie Snead IV over the weekend. The second-year quarterback followed through with his plan of working with his receivers on his own time before training camp begins next week. Backup quarterback Robert Griffin III was present as well.

2. With the addition of six-time Pro Bowler Earl Thomas, the Ravens secondary was ranked the deepest group in the NFL, according to NFL.com's Chris Wesseling. Pairing Thomas with safety Tony Jefferson creates one of the best safety tandems in the league, and Baltimore has a deep group of cornerbacks in Jimmy Smith, Marlon Humphrey, Brandon Carr, and Tavon Young. The Ravens defense allowed just 17.9 points per game a season ago, which was the second-best mark in the NFL.

3. Ravens Training Camp passes are now available. The Ravens have 14 different training camp practices open to the public this season. Claim your tickets and parking pass here or on the Ravens' mobile app.

Looking Ahead:

July 24: Ravens training camp begins. Rookies are set to report a week earlier on Wednesday, July 17.

