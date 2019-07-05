Baltimore Ravens Roundup: Will Lamar Jackson still run the ball often in new offense? originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Kick off your Friday with the latest Baltimore Ravens news.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

1. In the wake of a new Ravens offense, quarterback Lamar Jackson "is not going to be running 20 times a game" Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti said back in May. However, when Jackson ran the ball he averaged 8.8 yards per attempt in comparison to only 5.9 yards when he did not run the ball, according to PFF BAL Ravens. With the implementation of the new offense, it will be interesting to see how the Ravens utilize Jackson's speed.

2. Just for fun: The Ravens reveal who their celebrity crushes are in a video by Ravens media.

Looking Ahead:

July 15: 4 p.m. ET deadline to get a long-term deal done with designated franchise tag players.

The 2019 NFL schedule is set! See the Baltimore Ravens defend the AFC North at M&T Bank Stadium this season. Get your tickets now at www.BaltimoreRavens.com/tickets.

Credit: Baltimore Ravens for news points.

MORE RAVENS NEWS: