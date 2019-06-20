Baltimore Ravens Roundup: Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram ranked No. 2 in NFL for 'best rushing tandems' originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

1. Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram were ranked No. 2 in Pro Football Focus' 'best rushing tandems ahead of the 2019 NFL season.' Ravens fans are excited to see Jackson and Ingram work together on the field this season.

2. The Ravens are looking for help at left guard and with 2017 fifth-round pick Jermaine Eluemunor not getting many reps in, Coach Harbaugh put Eluemunor in the left guard spot. Although Harbaugh said Eluemunor will need to get in better shape, he acknowledged Eluemunor's work at left guard.



