Baltimore Ravens Roundup: Lamar Jackson ranked low among NFL quarterbacks originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Kick off your Wednesday with the latest Baltimore Ravens news.

1. Lamar Jackson was ranked No. 30 in a ranking of the Top 40 quarterbacks for the 2019 season on NBC Sports' Chris Simms podcast "Unbuttoned." Simms said his reasoning behind ranking Jackson at No. 30 was due to his passing inconsistency, which Jackson himself has recognized.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

2. Gerald McCoy signing with the Carolina Panthers over the Ravens have left a lot of people asking why. Ravens writer Kevin Eck speculated on the reasoning behind McCoy's decision. McCoy reportedly signed a one-year, $8 million deal which is reportedly significantly less than what the Ravens offered. However, McCoy wasn't only concerned about money. He told one reporter via text message that he felt he had great chemistry with the Panthers.

Text from McCoy on picking CAR: "Carolina was a great fit for me. Being around the guys we just meshed & I love the instant chemistry we had. They hv a tradition of having a great defense. I love the players & I believe in #1. Rivera is a proven coach & can't wait to get started" — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 3, 2019

Additionally, the Panthers play McCoy's former team the Buccaneers twice this season, which may have had a little to do with his decision.



Looking Ahead:





July 15: 4 p.m. deadline to get a long-term deal done with designated franchise tag players.

Story continues

The 2019 NFL schedule is set! See the Baltimore Ravens defend the AFC North at M&T Bank Stadium this season. Get your tickets now at www.BaltimoreRavens.com/tickets.

Credit: Baltimore Ravens for news points.

MORE RAVENS NEWS