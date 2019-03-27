Baltimore Ravens Roundup: John Harbaugh admits Cleveland Browns are the 'most talented team' in AFC North originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Here is the latest Baltimore Ravens news for Thursday, March 28.

Player/ Team Notes:

1. Quarterback Lamar Jackson took to Instagram to confirm head coach John Harbaugh's report that he's been throwing in the offseason with a few of the Ravens' receivers and other players from around the league. A typical offseason workout for an NFL quarterback, Jackson is throwing down in Florida with receiver Jordan Lasley.

2. Are the Cleveland Browns the Ravens' biggest threat in the AFC North now? That's how Harbaugh feels. When asked to asses the AFC North during a media session Tuesday at the Annual League Meeting, Harbaugh acknowledged the immense talent on the Browns' roster since their blockbuster trade for Odell Beckham Jr..

"They're the most talented team in the division," Harbaugh said via Cleveland.com. "There's no question about that right now. And we'll see what that means, you know? I know this. That's right now."

3. During that same media session, Harbaugh admitted that the Ravens have struggled with luring big name wide receivers to Baltimore with their offense being focused on Jackson's run-first style of play.

"You're not going to be a certain type of receiver and want to come play in Baltimore," Harbaugh said via ESPN. "We have not received phone calls from some guys. That's OK. I don't want to hear from those guys. We want rough guys, we want tough guys."

4. The Ravens have re-signed cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste to a one-year deal, according to his agent. Jean-Baptiste almost earned a spot on the Ravens roster last season before breaking his arm in the preseason finale.

Looking Ahead:

April 15: Voluntary OTAs may begin

April 19: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets

April 25-27: 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tn.

