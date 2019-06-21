Baltimore Ravens Roundup: 'Jack-of-all-trades' QB Trace McSorely excited for new role originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

The weekend is here and before you make plans, catch up on the latest Baltimore Ravens news.

1. QB Trace McSorely is excited for his "Jack-of-all-trades" role this upcoming season with the Ravens. Expect him to be returning punts like New Orleans' backup QB Taysom Hill. The sixth-round draft pick is the third-string QB on the depth chart and will likely have work to do for a roster spot.

2. Wednesday Pro Football Focus ranked Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram No. 2 among the best rushing tandems ahead of the 2019 NFL season.' Last year Jackson had 130 rushing attempts and with a bruiser like Ingram by his side that number may go down but keep the production up.

Looking Ahead:

July 15: 4 p.m. ET deadline to get a long-term deal done with designated franchise tag players.

Credit: Baltimore Ravens and Rotoworld for news points.

