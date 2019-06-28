Baltimore Ravens Roundup: Hayden Hurst is 'good to go' for training camp originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Kick off your Friday with the latest Baltimore Ravens news.

1. Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst says he's "good to go" for training camp, he said on 105.7 Baltimore according to Rotoworld. Hurst missed out on his rookie season with a broken foot last year and has missed some of this offseason with a hamstring injury. Now, Hurst says he feels "100 percent." "I'm good to go now, all healthy, don't feel it, and feel 100 percent," Hurst said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

2. ICYMI: Bengals linebacker Vincent Rey, who is now a free agent, worked out with the Ravens Wednesday according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley. The Ravens could use some help at linebacker and Rey was instrumental on special teams for the Bengals during his nine-season career there.

Looking Ahead:

July 15: 4 p.m. ET deadline to get a long-term deal done with designated franchise tag players.

The 2019 NFL schedule is set! See the Baltimore Ravens defend the AFC North at M&T Bank Stadium this season. Get your tickets now at www.BaltimoreRavens.com/tickets.

Credit: Baltimore Ravens and Rotoworld for news points.

MORE RAVENS NEWS: