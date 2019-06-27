Baltimore Ravens Roundup: Free agent linebacker Vincent Rey works out with Ravens originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

1. Bengals linebacker Vincent Rey, who is now a free agent, worked out with the Ravens yesterday according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley. The Ravens could use some help at linebacker and Rey was instrumental on special teams for the Bengals during his nine-season career there.

2. On "Good Morning Football," Maurice Jones-Drew called Earl Thomas the new Ed Reed. Jones-Drew says Thomas will have the biggest defensive impact on his new spot with the Ravens.

Looking Ahead:

July 15: 4 p.m. ET deadline to get a long-term deal done with designated franchise tag players.

