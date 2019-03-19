Baltimore Ravens Roundup: Ed Reed warns Lamar Jackson on increased scrutiny that comes with being a black QB originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Here's the latest Baltimore Ravens news you need to know this Wednesday morning.

Player Notes:

Cornerback Justin Bethel officially became a member of the Ravens Tuesday. A strong addition to the Ravens' special teams corps, the two-year deal might of not happened if it wasn't for safety and ex-Cardinals teammate Tony Jefferson.

So how did @Jbet26 end up in Baltimore?



It's kind of a funny story... (s/o @_tonyjefferson) pic.twitter.com/wUn4HljcSs



— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 19, 2019

Former Ravens safety Ed Reed had some words of advice for quarterback Lamar Jackson after he posted an Instagram story last week of himself driving down a freeway at 105 mph. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Reed noted the increased scrutiny that comes with being a black quarterback.

After Lamar Jackson recorded himself driving 105 MPH, Ed Reed says the Ravens' QB must be smarter due to the increased scrutiny that comes with being a black quarterback pic.twitter.com/uHVsoVduq3 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 19, 2019

The Ravens are investing in their secondary in 2019. With the addition of safety Earl Thomas ($22 million with base salary and signing bonus combined), nickelback Tavon Young ($11 million base salary and signing bonus), cornerback Brandon Carr's option ($6 million), cornerback Jimmy Smith ($9.5 million), safety Tony Jefferson ($8 million) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey ($1.542 million), the Ravens are spending $58 million just on their secondary, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley. That brings us to our next point...

Jimmy Smith came in at No. 4 on For The Win's 20 most overpaid NFL players in 2019. Using their "value above market price" metric based on the player's production and cap hit in a given season and multiplying their Pro Football Focus grade by the number of snaps they played, Smith cost the Ravens -$11.1 million.

The Ravens have released inside linebacker Bam Bradley and cornerback Jaylen Hill with failed physical designations, according to the NFL transaction sheet and The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec. Both missed all of the 2018 season with injuries.

Looking Ahead:

March 24-27: Annual League Meeting in Phoenix, Az.

April 15: Voluntary OTA's may begin

April 19: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets

