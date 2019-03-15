Baltimore Ravens Roundup: C.J. Mosley says goodbye, Matt Skura earns a big bonus originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

We made it to Friday of free agency week. Give yourselves a pat on the back.

As we digest the wild week that was, here's the latest Ravens news.

Player Notes:

New additions Mark Ingram and Earl Thomas will officially be introduced as Ravens during an 11:15 a.m. press conference today. If you weren't already excited about what they can bring to the team, the Ravens put together two fire hype videos.

And by the looks of our @NBCSRavens Twitter poll, Ingram and Earl have eased your worries.

How much did the additions of Earl Thomas and Mark Ingram ease your Ravens roster worries? — NBC Sports Ravens (@NBCSRavens) March 14, 2019

Former linebacker C.J. Mosley penned a heartfelt letter to the Ravens organization, his ex-teammates and the city of Baltimore after signing with the Jets on a five-year, $85 million deal.

Ravens center Matt Skura earned the highest performance-based bonus among all NFL players last season. The $533,558 in performance pay, $395,660 from the performance-based pool and an additional $137,898 from the veterans pool nearly doubles Skura's 2018 base salary.

On another note, thanks everyone for the texts & messages. Those who know me know I fly below the radar so I wasn't expecting this news to blow up haha. This only motivates me to work harder & become the best player & person I can be!! #RavensFlock 👊🏼 — Matt Skura (@Matt_Skura62) March 14, 2019

This picture of Terrell Suggs has us feeling some type of way...

New #AZCardinals LB Terrell Suggs gets introduced. Said the Ravens made a "handsome" offer but "this is home" for me. Wanted to get a chance to play here. pic.twitter.com/UNb2cwy0Cr — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) March 14, 2019





Looking Ahead:

March 15: Mark Ingram and Earl Thomas introductory press conference

March 24-27: Annual League Meeting in Phoenix, Az.

April 15: Voluntary OTA's may begin

