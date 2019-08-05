Baltimore Ravens Roundup: Alex Lewis to Jets in last minute trade

With NFL preseason just three days away, here is the latest news surrounding the Baltimore Ravens.

1. Just before the Ravens waiving Alex Lewis became official, the offensive guard was traded to the New York Jets in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick. Although this appears to be a last-minute saving grace, it could still end up a de facto waive, as the Ravens' compensation figures are contingent on Lewis making the 53-man roster.

2. Lamar Jackson told NFL's Network Rich Eisen that he doesn't see himself running as often in 2019. "I don't think I'll be running as much as I did last year," Jackson said on Thursday. The quarterback claims he's been throwing "way more" than he's been running at practice, and is going into his sophomore season with a "totally different" mindset.

3. After never getting on the field for Baltimore last season, former Ravens' WR Jordan Lasley is claimed by Raiders off waivers.

4. Safety Brynden Trawick, who began his NFL career with Baltimore in 2013, has been signed by the Ravens for the upcoming season.

Looking Ahead:

August 8: The Ravens will host the Jaguars for their first NFL Preseason game of the 2019 season. The matchup is set to take place at M&T Bank Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

August 15: The Ravens will take on the Green Bay Packers at M&T Bank Stadium at 7:30 p.m. for their second NFL preseason game.

