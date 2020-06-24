Baltimore Ravens roster ranked best in the NFL by Pro Football Focus

We were all witnesses last season when the Baltimore Ravens lit up the NFL all year long with one of the most dynamic offenses in league history. Apparently, things are just getting started for Baltimore as they were ranked the best roster in the NFL this upcoming season by Pro Football Focus,

"The Ravens' rushing attack was so good in 2019 that they were the most efficient offense in the NFL according to expected points added (EPA) per play while running the ball at a higher rate than any other offense," ESPN's Ben Linsey said. "In the modern NFL, that just isn't supposed to happen."

"Lamar Jackson's unique skill set as both a runner and passer is what makes that possible. His 47 carries with 5 or more yards before contact was eight more than any other runner in 2019, and his 42 missed tackles forced was over double the next-closest quarterback. Simply getting a hand on Jackson is easier said than done."

RELATED: TRAINING CAMP PREVIEW: CAN LAMAR REPEAT AS MVP

From the offensive side of the ball, that's absolutely correct. Jackson has almost exclusively made a mockery of defenses with his scrambling ability, while also being able to keep his eyes downfield to make timely and accurate passes on seemingly every single play.

In terms of line play, Linsey is cool with the defense but not so much the offense.

"Baltimore's addition of Calais Campbell is one of the biggest moves this offseason that has flown under the radar for some reason. He has picked up overall grades of 90.0 or higher in each of the past four seasons, dominating against the run and consistently bringing pressure at an above-average rate whether lined up on the inside or on the edge." Linsey said. "Bringing one of the better defensive linemen in the NFL into the fold is only going to make what was a strong defense last season even better."

Story continues

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO SPORTS UNCOVERED

"Despite how well the offensive line played in 2019, the interior offensive line stands out as one of the Ravens' biggest weaknesses heading into the 2020 season. Marshal Yanda's retirement after 13 consecutive seasons with a PFF grade of 80.0 or higher leaves a battle between unproven options at right guard," Linsey said.

Baltimore will be looking for Bradley Bozeman and Matt Skura to step up at the center and guard slots, alongside Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown Jr.

While offseason predictions are always fun, the real work starts on July 28th when the Ravens report to training camp. Yes, 2019 was good to them, but the way it abruptly ended surely left a bad taste in their mouths.

Stay connected to the Ravens with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Baltimore Ravens roster ranked best in the NFL by Pro Football Focus originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington