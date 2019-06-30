Ravens WR Marquise Brown surprised mom with new house, car after signing rookie contract

Marquise Brown, after signing his rookie deal with the Ravens, surprised his mom with a new house and a new car on Saturday. (AP/Mark Humphrey)

Marquise Brown was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 25 overall pick in the NFL draft in April after a pair of stellar seasons at Oklahoma.

One of the first things the wide receiver did after signing his rookie contract with the Ravens, though, was for his mom.

Brown surprised his mom with a new house and a new car on Saturday, sharing a touching video of the surprise on Twitter.

Since I was 7yrs old this the moment I been waiting for, bigger than any moment I ever been apart of.. Everything I do is for you momma I love you 💜💜 You wanted a house and a car and you got it , I got you Forever Ever !!! pic.twitter.com/oUyQwXtCLh — Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) June 29, 2019

Brown recorded 1,318 yards on 75 receptions and had 10 touchdowns last season for the Sooners. He set a program single-game record when he put up 265 receiving yards against Oklahoma State in 2017, and helped lead Oklahoma to its fourth consecutive Big 12 title and back-to-back trips to the College Football Playoff.

He signed his four-year, more than $11 million rookie deal with the Ravens earlier this month, and should make an impact on the field this fall. The 22-year-old, however, suffered a Lisfranc injury in his foot during the Big 12 Championship game in December and had a pair of screws inserted and did not participate in minicamp.

Stilll, Brown has earned high praise from coaches and players in the short time he’s been with the organization.

“He’s a guy that’s going to change a game in a blink of an eye,” tight end and Brown’s former teammate at Oklahoma Mark Andrews said earlier this month, via the Ravens. “I remember being on the field a couple of times, and we ran one play and it was a touchdown – then I’d get to run off and rest some more. He’s a guy like that. He’s going to change games.”

Before he heads off to training camp — which the team expects him to be fully healthy for — he made sure to accomplish a dream he’s had since he was a child: Taking care of his mom.

“Everything I do is for you momma, I love you,” Brown wrote on Twitter. “You wanted a house and a car and you got it. I got you forever ever!”

