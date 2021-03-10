Baltimore Ravens receive two compensatory picks for the 2021 NFL Draft

Ravens receive two compensatory picks for 2021 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Since the introduction of the compensatory draft pick system in 1994, no NFL franchise has compiled as many as the Baltimore Ravens (53).

On Wednesday, the NFL announced the slate of 32 compensatory picks for the 2021 NFL Draft, extending draft capital to teams that lost more qualifying free agents than they gained in the past year.

The Ravens were awarded two picks, one in the third round (No. 105 overall) and one in the fifth (No. 184), that add to a sizable stash of draft capital for General Manager Eric DeCosta to leverage heading into the free agency period.

The third-round compensatory pick is the result of the league's efforts to promote diversity in hiring. Former Ravens assistant coach David Culley was hired as the head coach of the Houston Texans. The additional fifth-rounder stems from the loss of defensive tackle Michael Pierce who signed with the Minnesota Vikings in 2020.

Baltimore now has seven picks spread throughout the first six rounds, occupying the 27th slot in the first round, No. 58 overall in the second round, No. 105 in the third, No. 132 in the fourth, No. 172 and 184 in the fifth, and finally No. 209 in the sixth.

While the late-round compensatory picks may not turn heads, they could prove to be valuable assets in free agency, or perhaps some diamonds in the rough to fill some unmet needs after April 29.