The Baltimore Ravens really wanted Andrew Vorhees, which is quite a statement of faith

Anyone who has followed the story of Andrew Vorhees knows that, on one hand, he has been bitterly unlucky. An injury suffered during the NFL combine costs a football player a lot of money, especially when that player’s draft position was expected to be in one of the first two rounds as Vorhees was. Yet, Vorhees knows what it means to be a USC Trojan. He knows the power of being able to “Fight On.”

He was rewarded on Saturday in the seventh and final round of the NFL draft. The Baltimore Ravens went out of their way to take him with pick No. 229. That’s not an embellishment. That’s the truth.

As Ravens Wire explains, Baltimore made a draft maneuver so that it could get Vorhees specifically:

“Many thought the Baltimore Ravens were done after they selected five players in the 2023 NFL draft. However, they made a surprise trade to move back into the festivities and take an extremely talented offensive lineman with a unique story.”

Baltimore didn’t have any picks left at one point on Saturday, but the Ravens traded back into the draft for pick 229.

For Andrew Vorhees.

We hoped here at Trojans Wire that a team would show faith in Vorhees and give him an opportunity. The Ravens did … but it wasn’t just that they took a chance with a late-round pick. They traded to get a pick they previously didn’t have. That’s more than a little faith. That’s a lot of faith.

You can be sure Andrew Vorhees appreciates what the Ravens did. When he fully heals and rehabs and prepares for his 2024 (NFL rookie) season, the Ravens will get a supremely motivated and very good football player.

The 2023 NFL draft began for USC with the first-round selection of Jordan Addison by the Minnesota Vikings. Addison is an example of a draft story which goes according to plan. Vorhees didn’t have that journey, but the Ravens’ powerful demonstration of faith is a poignant story, one which will hopefully have a happy ending years down the line.

We’re just going to have to wait awhile and see how this particular journey unfolds.



