Ravens QB Robert Griffin III fractures bone in throwing hand at training camp

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III broke a bone in his right hand at training camp, and is expected to “miss practice for at least a few weeks,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced on Sunday.

Griffin injured his hand at training camp on Saturday after he threw a pass and accidentally slammed his throwing hand onto linebacker Tim Williams’ helmet. Almost instantly, Griffin could be seen jumping around and shaking his hand, clearly in pain.

I was able to catch the rep that RG3 injured his hand on. He hit Tim Williams on the helmet on his follow through. Wishing him a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/v7YspxYsgj — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) July 28, 2019

The 29-year-old has battled injuries throughout his entire career. After tearing his ACL at Baylor, Griffin has torn his LCL, ACL and meniscus, dislocated his ankle and fractured a bone in his shoulder in the NFL.

This latest setback shouldn’t be as taxing as the others, however. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday night that he would be out just 4-8 weeks.

Everything you have been through will make you stronger — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 28, 2019

Praise God in the good times and the trying ones — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 28, 2019

The Ravens signed Griffin to a two-year, $4.5 million deal in March to back up Lamar Jackson. He has played in just three games with Baltimore and thrown only six passes for 21 yards.

In the meantime, the Ravens will turn to former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley, who they selected in the sixth round of the draft in April. Should Griffin end up missing significant time, however, Baltimore may have to pick up a free agent to fill his place on the depth chart.

Robert Griffin III will be out for "at least a few weeks" after breaking a bone in his thumb at training camp on Saturday. (AP/Gail Burton)

