Baltimore Ravens to start Josh Johnson at quarterback against Cincinnati Bengals

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Josh Johnson (15) warms up prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Baltimore Ravens added backup quarterback Tyler Huntley to the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Saturday, making third-string quarterback and former Bengal Josh Johnson the team's expected starting quarterback for Sunday's AFC North showdown between the Ravens and Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was voted to the AFC Pro Bowl team over Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and others, hasn't practiced since suffering an ankle injury against the Cleveland Browns earlier this month. The Ravens announced Saturday via Twitter that he's not traveling with the team to Cincinnati.

The Ravens also announced Saturday that they signed QB Kenji Bahar and elevated him to back up Johnson. Bahar has not played in an NFL game.

The Ravens' fourth-string quarterback on the practice squad, Chris Streveler, also is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

NFL Network reported Friday that Huntley missed practice Friday with a non-COVID illness, and the Ravens listed both QBs as questionable.

Johnson, who played in two games for the Bengals in 2013, replaced Mike White at quarterback for the New York Jets during the third quarter of their October game against Cincinnati. It was Johnson's first NFL regular-season action since 2018.

Huntley started at quarterback for Baltimore in the Ravens' 31-30 loss last Sunday to the Green Bay Packers. Huntley finished 28-of-40 for 215 passing yards and two touchdowns, adding 73 rushing yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns on the ground.

In the Bengals' 41-17 win in Baltimore in October, Jackson completed 15 of 31 attempts for 257 passing yards with a touchdown, adding 88 rushing yards on 12 carries. Huntley played in the fourth quarter, finishing 5-of-11 for 39 yards.

The Enquirer's Charlie Goldsmith wrote that Burrow vs. Jackson could be the next great AFC North QB rivalry.

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Josh Johnson expected to start for Ravens with Jackson, Huntley out