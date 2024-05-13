Baltimore Ravens will play Kansas City Chiefs in NFL season opener September

The Baltimore Ravens will play the defending Kansas City Chiefs to kick off the fall 2024 football season.

Sportscaster Mike Tirico said Monday morning on NBC’s “Today” show that the two-time Super Bowl champions would play the Ravens on the Thursday, Sept. 5 kickoff game, which will air on NBC and Peacock.

The Ravens ended their last season in a 17-10 loss against the Chiefs during the AFC Championship game. That game featured an appearance by pop singer Taylor Swift to cheer for her boyfriend, Chiefs receiver Travis Kelce. Kansas City went on to beat the NFC title-winning 49ers in the Super Bowl.

The Baltimore-Kansas City kickoff will be followed by a Friday game in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where the Green Bay Packers will play the Philadelphia Eagles.

The rest of the upcoming league’s schedule for the season will be released at 8 p.m. Wednesday. A few key games will be released ahead of time on the NFL’s partner networks each day, league spokesperson Brian McCarthy said Monday on X, formerly Twitter.