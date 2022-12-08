Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 14 matchup

Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7) have treaded water for much of the season, but can they hold off coach John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens (8-4) in an AFC North matchup?

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss the game due to injury, which forces backup Tyler Huntley into action. Can Pickett, Najee Harris and George Pickens muster enough offense to outpace Baltimore? Will T.J. Watt conjure up a nightmare for the Ravens' line? The game kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Ravens vs. Steelers Week 14 game:

Ravens at Steelers odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Steelers (-2.5)

Moneyline: Steelers (-145); Ravens (+125)

Over/under: 37

Lorenzo Reyes: Steelers 24, Ravens 18

Pittsburgh has been one of my favorite teams to back over the last couple of months. Since they’ve gotten healthy, the Steelers have covered five of their last seven games, though they’ve only won four straight up in that span. Still, with Lamar Jackson banged up and likely out, and Baltimore’s inconsistency, I feel quite comfortable riding the Steelers here.

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) reacts after sacking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Richard Morin: Ravens 18, Steelers 16

The Ravens are 4-2 on the road this season and showed plenty of competitive spirit with Tyler Huntley under center last season. It'll be a low-scoring game, but the Ravens find a way to pull this one out.

Lance Pugmire: Ravens 20, Steelers 13

With Lamar Jackson in week-to-week mode, Huntley is tasked with keeping Baltimore atop the AFC North in a game expected to be points-restricted. The total is 37.5.

