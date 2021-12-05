Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers: Live stream and TV schedule, betting odds, how to watch

In what will be their first of at least two matchups this season, the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers are two teams headed in opposite directions.

Baltimore (8-3) has the best record in the AFC. It moved into the conference's No. 1 seed last week with a victory against the Browns — an an assist from the Patriots, who beat the previously top-seeded Tennessee Titans.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson returned from a one-game absence and threw four interceptions against Cleveland, but Baltimore's running game and defense allowed the Ravens to control the clock. The Ravens, however, have struggled to put teams entirely away as their margin of victory is only 8.1 points per game.

Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson tries to avoid a Steelers rush in their November 2020 game in Baltimore.

The Steelers (5-5-1), though, are reeling. Fresh off of a 41-10 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh cannot afford to drop a second straight game to an AFC North rival.

“It’s put up and shut up time,” coach Mike Tomlin said this week. "Talking doesn't get it done."

The Steelers haven't won a game since Nov. 8 and are falling perilously down the AFC playoff picture, currently sitting in the No. 12 spot.

Here's everything you need to know for Sunday:

WEEK 13 POWER RANKINGS: Packers return to No. 1 spot; Patriots top AFC field

WEEK 13 PREDICTIONS: Do Patriots or Bills emerge with AFC East lead?

What time does Ravens at Steelers start?

Kickoff is Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

What TV channel is Ravens at Steelers on?

The game will be shown nationally on CBS, with Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analysis) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline) on the call.

How can I watch Ravens at Steelers online via live stream?

The game can be streamed on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app and Paramount+. The game can also be streamed live via FuboTV.

What are the odds for Ravens at Steelers?

The Ravens are 4.5-point favorites with the over/under at 44.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ravens vs. Steelers today: Live stream, time, TV channel, game odds