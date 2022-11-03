Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 9 matchup

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (5-3) look to further stake their claim as a playoff contender when they travel to New Orleans to face Alvin Kamara's Saints (3-5).

The Ravens are well-rested after playing Thursday night in Week 8 and look to continue their winning ways. Meanwhile, the Saints are riding high after shutting out the Las Vegas Raiders, including three scores from Kamara. Can the Ravens keep it going, or will the Saints improve their record? The game will kick off Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Ravens vs. Saints Week 9 game:

Ravens at Saints odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Ravens (-3)

Moneyline: Ravens (-140); Saints (+115)

Over/under: 48

Lorenzo Reyes: Ravens 27, Saints 17

Baltimore had a mini-bye after the Thursday game and while the Saints took care of a weak Raiders squad, they are still dealing with several lingering injuries to key starters. I don't think we can consider the Saints a week-to-week play.

Safid Deen: Ravens 28, Saints 24

Jackson is finding his groove this season, and that’s not great news for the rest of the NFL. He’ll have a challenge against the Saints defense but will answer the call, and the Ravens' defense will slow Kamara and the Saints' offense.

Lance Pugmire: Ravens 28, Saints 20

Jackson is out to seize control of the AFC North and secure his financial future. Monday night's challenge against a confident Saints’ defense, returning from a shutout, leaves no questions about the quarterback’s value.

