Who was the Baltimore Ravens MVP from first 12 games of the season?

The Ravens are 9-3 and sitting atop the AFC after a 20-10 win over the Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Week 12.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was 18-32 passing, for 177 yards and one passing touchdown, while also logging 11 carries for 39 yards. Explosive rookie running back Keaton Mitchell led the group with 64 yards on nine carries, while Zay Flowers had two touchdowns and 62 total yards on the night.

With Baltimore’s much-needed bye week complete and the team set to return to the Under Armour Performance Center to begin preparation for the Rams, we’re looking at the team MVP from the first 12 games.

Nominee -- Lamar Jackson

Jackson is 12th in the NFL with 2,618 passing yards, has 18 total touchdowns on the season, and leads all quarterbacks with 574 yards on the ground.

Jackson is a star and an MVP candidate, and Baltimore needs him to avoid turnovers, and negative plays, while leading the Ravens on a playoff run.

Nominee --Kyle Hamilton

A swiss army knife at the safety position, Hamilton can do it all, and Ravens DC Mike MacDonald has to put his star defender in space to make plays.

Kyle Hamilton does it all. 1. Runs through Keenan Allen's face to make TFL (too small celly) 2. Runs step for step (both at 19.6 mph, per @NextGenStats) with speedy WR Jalen Guyton and finds the ball on deep shot breakup 3. Fights off block for another TFL, this time on Allen pic.twitter.com/UGIimrHUoG — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) November 28, 2023

According to PFF’s Gordon McGuinness only Antoine Winfield Jr. can top Hamilton’s 84.5 overall PFF grade in the slot, and Hamilton’s 83.0 PFF coverage grade close to the line of scrimmage is the best among safeties.

The ultimate eraser, Hamilton allows Baltimore to have a unique advantage with their secondary against opposing offenses.

Nominee --Justin Madubuike

After 12 games, Madubuike has logged a career bests 10 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 21 quarterback hits.

He’s also having a breakout campaign with free agency approaching this spring. Madubuike has been an elite defensive tackle and the Ravens defense will go as he goes.

Nominee --Jadeveon Clowney

Clowney has excelled at presuring the quarterback, and his game-wrecking abilities often include a physicality and violence unmatched on this roster.

Clowney recorded three total tackles (two solo), including one sack in Baltimore’s 20-10 win over the Chargers.

The former No. 1 overall pick has now tallied 7.5 sacks through 12 games this year, eclipsing seven sacks in a season for the fourth time in his 10-year NFL career.

Nominee--Geno Stone

Stone (6) is no longer the NFL’s interception leader, and he’s seen his play drop off since Marcus Williams returned to the lneup.

You can’t deny Stone’s hot streak and solid play early this season played a huge role in Baltimore having a top ranked defense.

Nominee--Brandon Stephens

Marlon Humphrey has missed half of the 12 games Baltimore has played, and the converted safety is the biggest reason for a 9-3 start.

Stephens has set career highs for interceptions (2) and passes defended (9) this season as a starter on a Ravens defense that’s allowed the second-fewest yards (273.9) and points (15.6) per game.

Nominee--Roquan Smith

Smith recorded eight tackles (five solo), forced a fumble and deflected a pass in Sunday’s 20-10 win over the Chargers.

Smith has now compiled 126 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 6 passes defended and forced one fumble over 12 games in his first full season with Baltimore.

The former Georgia All-American is the 5th highest graded player (87.5) in the NFL.

Nominee --Patrick Queen

Queen recorded seven tackles (five solo), forced a fumble and deflected a pass in the 20-10 win over the Chargers.

A 2024 free agent, Queen has registered 102 tackles, including 3.5 sacks, and deflected four passes and forced a fumble through 12 games in 2023.

Patrick Queen currently leads the league in both total pressures and hurries among linebackers. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/L0AfjMb6ir — Ravens Nation LIVE (@LIVERavenNation) December 2, 2023

The Winner

Lamar Jackson is on pace for 3,700+ passing yards, and he just became the fastest quarterback to ever reach 5,000 yards, doing so in just 82 career games.

The defense is dominant enough to will this team through a deep playoff run, but Lamar Jackson is the only quarterback on the roster capable of winning a Super Bowl.

Jackson is the Most Valuable Player on this team.

