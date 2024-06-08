Baltimore Ravens, Montgomery County high schools team-up for flag football

GERMANTOWN, Md. (DC News Now)–More girls will take to the field in the fall to play football.

Seneca Valley High School hosted a couple of hundred of players for a skills camp.

They will make up the teams that will compete in the first season of girls high school football in all 25 Montgomery County High Schools.

“Oh, I’m so glad because I always wanted to play football,” said Seneca Valley Sophomore Fabiola Lawani.

Plans to add the sport, said administrators, has been in the works for the last few years.

‘We surveyed our students last year and looked at those responses and it was very loud. Our students wanted us to bring girls flag to MCPS,” said MCPS DIrector of Athletics, Jeff Sullian.

But starting football at all the high schools takes a lot of money, which the district could not do on its own.

Under Armor Sports Wear will donate the uniforms, while the Baltimore Ravens took care of the rest of the funding with a two-year grant.

“We live in a world where boys have played for generations, and we’ve seen in the opportunity to level the playing field and get girls to the field,” said Adam Rudel, the Ravens’ Senior Manager of Marketing and Football Uutreach.

The county is among the latest recipients of the grants to offer the sport last season. Players are glad they now have it.

“My parents put me in flag football from fifth to seventh grade,” Fabiola said. “And then I stopped playing because of track.”

But Fabiola will now be able to catch on with another sport she loves playing.

Washington County, and Baltimore Public School Districts also received grants, and will start their first seasons of flag football in the fall.

