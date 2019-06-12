Ravens DT Michael Pierce pulled from minicamp for showing up out of shape

Michael Pierce was pulled from the Ravens' minicamp on Tuesday after he showed up out of shape. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce’s minicamp got off to a rough start on Tuesday.

Pierce was sent off the field on Tuesday in his first appearance at the Ravens’ mandatory minicamp due to a lack of conditioning, according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

Pierce — who didn’t attend any offseason practices — left the field after the team stretch, and spoke with coach John Harbaugh on his way off.

“He's not ready to practice from a safety standpoint and for his own health,” Harbaugh said after the practice, via ESPN. “We recognize that and pulled him off.”

While it’s not clear how out of shape Pierce is, Hensley reported that Pierce “looked much heavier than his listed playing weight of 340 pounds.”

Via @lightforall, here are a few shots of Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce warming up. He headed inside the team facility after talking with John Harbaugh. pic.twitter.com/dCDsOzEgRm — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) June 11, 2019

Based on where Pierce is at in his contract with the Ravens, it’s not a great time for him to be missing practice like this.

Pierce, a restricted free agent, is set to make just more than $3 million this season and will be an unrestricted free agent next spring. Another strong season with the Ravens could land him a long-term deal with the organization, however he’s clearly not off to a great start on that front.

The 26-year-old signed with Baltimore after going undrafted in 2016. He recorded 32 total tackles last season with one fumble recovery, helping the Ravens reach the postseason for the first time since 2014. His numbers were down from the year prior, however, when he notched a career-high 49 tackles. Last season also marked the first in his career when he didn’t play in all 16 games, as he only appeared in 14.

It’s unclear when Pierce will be prepared to take the field with the Ravens this offseason. However if he doesn’t make it on at minicamp this week, he’ll have to wait for training camp next month — which could significantly impact any impending deal.

“He’s not ready for this practice yet,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN. “I think you could probably tell.”

