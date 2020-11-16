Ravens C Matt Skura's wife harassed online after his struggles in Patriots loss

Baltimore Ravens center Matt Skura struggled in their 23-17 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday night.

Skura sent a few snaps to both Lamar Jackson and running back Mark Ingram in the loss, which marked the second straight week he’s had issues snapping the ball.

He took to Instagram to apologize to fans for the troubles on Monday, but made one thing extremely clear: Leave his family alone.

Skura’s wife received threatening messages

Skura said his wife received several threatening and harassing direct messages on social media about his performance after the game.

"I appreciate those who have sent encouraging messages to me since the game," Skura wrote on his locked Instagram account, via ESPN. "However, please know my family is off limits when it comes to hateful and threatening messages. They do not deserve to be scrutinized for something they did not do."

Now in Skura’s defense, it was pouring down rain throughout the contest on Sunday night. By the end of the game, it was incredibly difficult to even see what was happening on TV due to the rain coming down at Gillette Stadium.

If there was ever an excuse for poor snaps, Skura had it.

The 27-year-old is in his fourth year with the Ravens, and started all nine games for them this season. He tore his ACL, MCL and PCL all at the same time nearly a year ago, too, and was sidelined for the rest of last season.

Though he had the perfect excuse, Ravens coach John Harbaugh knows Skura is taking the issues to heart.

"The snaps concern us, absolutely," Harbaugh said, via ESPN. "That was very costly in the game. It's a tough deal. Matt knows he has to get those snaps back there. Nobody feels worse about that than he does."

Ravens center Matt Skura's wife got threatening direct messages on social media after his struggles against the Patriots. (Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

