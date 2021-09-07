Baltimore Ravens make Mark Andrews one of NFL's highest-paid tight ends

With the season opener just days away, and on the same day that he turned 26, the Baltimore Ravens have made tight end Mark Andrews one of the highest paid players at his position.

Baltimore awarded Andrews, who was entering the fourth and final year of his contract, a four-year extension worth $56 million. The $14 million average salary makes Andrews the third-highest paid tight end in the NFL behind San Francisco’s George Kittle and Kansas City’s Travis Kelce.

“Mark is exactly the type of player we wish to keep as a Raven long-term,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in an announcement issued by the team. “He's competitive, passionate, talented and a leader. We are so excited to have him in Baltimore for the next five years.”

Mark Andrews is entering his fourth season with the Ravens, who selected him in the third round of the 2018 draft.

Andrews last season recorded 58 catches for 701 yards and seven touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl in 2019 after a 64-catch, 852-yard, 10-touchdown campaign.

