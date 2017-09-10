Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs barrels through to sack Andy Dalton
NFL Highlights•
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs barrels through to sack Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton.
Parker: Fake news again from Weaknews. Where was the racism, injustice and torture? He was catching "illegal" immigrants who by the definition of illegal were breaking the law. The injustice is that Obuma tried to force law enforcement to "not" enforce the law. Torture? Fake news at its best by Weaknews.
1.3k