Lamar Jackson still not sold on COVID-19 vaccine despite second bout in past year

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has now had COVID-19 twice in the past year.

Though he’s healthy once again and has returned to training camp, Jackson said he still wasn’t sold on whether or not he should get vaccinated.

“I got to talk to my team about this and see how they feel about it. Keep learning as much as I can about it,” he said Monday, via ESPN . “We’ll go from there … We’ll see. Talking to the doctors. We’ll see.”

Lamar Jackson has had COVID twice in eight months

Jackson first tested positive for the coronavirus in November , and had to miss a game last season because of it. He then contracted the virus again last month, and missed 10 days of training camp and practice while recovering .

Jackson said that he’s battled symptoms both times, and had to sleep a lot because of the fatigue.

“I had a little flu-like symptoms. I still can't really taste or smell, but I'm good now,” Jackson said in December , after his first battle with the disease. “That's an effect [of COVID-19] that comes. I guess my sense of taste and smell are going to come back sooner than later, but I'm good now. I wouldn't wish that on anybody, though. It's not good to have.”

The United States is now averaging more than 110,000 new coronavirus cases each day, according to The New York Times — a figure the country hasn't seen since February. About 50% of Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and about 50% of the country is fully vaccinated. Almost 60% of Marylanders are fully vaccinated.

And while the Ravens are more than 90% vaccinated, Jackson still hasn’t received a vaccine of his own.

Though that means he’ll have to go through extra safety protocols implemented by the NFL, and could result in the Ravens being at a disadvantage should their best player catch it a third time during the season, Jackson isn’t worried about that just yet.

“I feel it’s a personal decision,” he said, via ESPN . “I’m just going to keep my feelings to my family and myself. I’m focused on getting better right now. I can’t dwell on that right now … how everybody else feels. Just trying to get back to the right routine.”

