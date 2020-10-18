Lamar Jackson ties another Michael Vick record while leading Ravens past Eagles

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson is preparing to eclipse Michael Vick in yet another category.

Jackson, while leading the Ravens to a 30-28 win against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, racked up more than 100 yards in two categories for the eighth time in his career.

That mark ties Vick for the most in NFL history.

Lamar Jackson leads Ravens past Eagles

Jackson went 16-of-27 through the air for 186 yards and threw a touchdown in the Ravens’ two point win on Sunday afternoon. He ran for another 108 yards and had a touchdown on the ground on nine carries.

His score on the ground came in the third quarter, when he broke out on a massive 37-yard run to put the Ravens up 24-6.

Though they gave up 22 points in the fourth quarter and nearly blew their early lead, Jackson and the Ravens held on to secure their third straight win.

Jackson hit the 100 passing yards, 100 rushing yards mark five times in the regular season and once in the postseason last year during his MVP campaign. The 23-year-old did so once in his rookie campaign in 2018, bringing him to eight total in his career.

Vick — who played in the league from 2001-2015 and is frequently compared to Jackson — is the only other player in league history to accomplish that feat eight times. He did so six times with the Atlanta Falcons and twice with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2010.

Jackson has been coming for Vick’s records this season, consistently working to prove that he’s perhaps the best dual-threat quarterback in NFL history. Jackson became the fastest player in league history to surpass 5,000 career passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards earlier this season, and needed just 35 games to do so compared to Vick’s 39.

If Sunday’s performance is any indication, it’s only a matter of time before Jackson tops Vick in yet another key stat.

Lamar Jackson finished with 186 passing yards and 108 rushing yards in their win against the Eagles on Sunday. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) More

More from Yahoo Sports: