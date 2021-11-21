Ravens QB Lamar Jackson questionable vs. Bears with non-COVID illness

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was listed as questionable for their matchup on Sunday against the Chicago Bears due to a non-COVID-19 related illness.

Though it initially looked like that designation was a precautionary measure, as Jackson missed several practices earlier this week, it sounds like Jackson’s illness may actually keep him sidelined in Chicago.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there’s only a 50% chance Jackson plays.

A league source on the status of Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson for Sunday’s game in Chicago against the Bears: “I’d say it’s 50-50. He’s sick – not Covid.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2021

Jackson returned to practice on Friday after missing two days due to his illness, though he was limited. He told ESPN’s Jamison Hensley that he had a cold, but that he was feeling better.

“Way better than I was a couple of days ago,” he said, via ESPN. “I’m feeling great.”

Jackson has thrown for 2,447 yards and 14 touchdowns so far this season, and picked up another 639 yards on the ground with two rushing touchdowns. The 24-year-old has only missed a pair of games in his four seasons in the league, one of which happened last season after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

If Jackson can’t go, backup Tyler Huntley would take his place at Soldier Field. Huntley has appeared in four games during his two seasons with the Ravens, and has gone just 8-of-16 for 54 yards through the air. The former Utah star has not started an NFL game. Trace McSorley, who was brought up from their practice squad, would then serve as Huntley’s backup.

Whoever is their quarterback, they’ll be without wide receive Marquise Brown — who was downgraded to out due to a thigh injury.

We are downgrading WR Marquise Brown (thigh) to OUT tomorrow vs. the Bears. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 20, 2021

The Ravens have lost two of their last three headed into Sunday, including last week’s 22-10 loss at the Miami Dolphins, though they still lead the AFC North. Baltimore is listed as a -5.5 favorite on BetMGM.