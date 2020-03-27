Lamar Jackson sues Amazon over unlicensed merchandise, inflicting damage on his apparel company

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson filed a lawsuit against Amazon on Wednesday, claiming that the online retail giant is selling unlicensed merchandise using his registered trademarks, name and likeness, according to ESPN.

Jackson, per the lawsuit, wants “Amazon to count sales it generated from merchandise that features Jackson’s name, image or likeness and ban the website from offering such items without authorization.”

He is also seeking compensation for “significant” damages “Amazon inflicted upon him and his” merchandise company, Era 8 Apparel, according to ESPN.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jackson has also asked Amazon to remove the products currently listed on its website, which use the phrases, “Lamarvelous,” “Action Jackson” and “Not bad for a running back,” among others, per the report.

Jackson, the reigning league MVP, threw for more than 3,100 yards and a league-high 36 touchdowns last season for the Ravens and ran for 1,206 yards and another seven touchdowns. His rushing yards set a league record for most by a quarterback in a single season, too.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson filed a lawsuit against Amazon on Wednesday after he said the company is selling unlicensed merchandise using his trademarks. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: