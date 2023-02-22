Baltimore Ravens hire Willie Taggart as RBs coach, move to Tee Martin to QBs coach

Former college coach Willie Taggart is on his way to the NFL sidelines.

The Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday hired the longtime college coach as their running backs coach. Tee Martin was also named the team's quarterbacks coach, moving over from his role coaching wide receivers.

Taggart is a former head coach at Florida State, Oregon, Western Kentucky, South Florida and Florida Atlantic. He was relieved of his duties at Florida Atlantic last November. He compiled a 71-80 overall record in 13 years as a college head coach.

The 46-year-old has previous ties with the Harbaugh family. He was the running backs coach for three seasons at Stanford (2007-09) under Jim Harbaugh, Ravens coach John Harbaugh's brother. Taggart was also the starting quarterback for Harbaugh's father, Jack Harbaugh, at Western Kentucky from 1994-98.

"We are excited to welcome Willie to the Ravens as our running backs coach," John hHarbaugh said in a statement. "Willie has been a highly successful and respected college assistant and head coach. He has a proven track record for developing players as a position coach, as an offensive coordinator and as a head coach. A leader and a highly effective motivator, Willie's reputation for building strong relationships with his players and fellow coaches will serve our offense well moving forward."

Taggart joins a Baltimore franchise that’s finished in the top five in rushing in each of the past five seasons. Although, the Ravens have massive questions to address concerning their running game. Dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens haven’t been able to agree on a long-term deal. If the two sides aren’t able to reach a contract extension, the Ravens are expected to put the franchise tag on the 2019 NFL MVP. Additionally, Ravens top running back J.K. Dobbins is entering the final year of his contract.

The Ravens running backs coach job is Taggart’s first NFL coaching position.

Martin takes over the quarterbacks coach role after coaching the team's receivers for the last two years. A former standout quarterback at Tennessee, Martin coached as an assistant in the college ranks for 15 years before making the jump to the NFL with the Ravens.

"I am excited for Tee to take on the responsibility of being our quarterbacks coach," Harbaugh said. "Tee has coached every aspect of the passing game and has played and coached the quarterback position at the highest levels. A dynamic and dedicated coach, he is a high-character individual who is uniquely qualified to build upon the foundation and success of our quarterbacks."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Willie Taggart hired as Baltimore Ravens' running backs coach