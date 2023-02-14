Baltimore Ravens hire Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken

The Baltimore Ravens have hired Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Monken will take over as Baltimore’s new offensive coordinator after guiding Georgia’s offense to back-to-back national championships.

Monken took Georgia’s offense to new heights in 2022, averaging 41.1 points per game and putting up 501.1 yards per game, per CFBStats.com. Coming off Georgia’s second straight national championship, in which he built a high-powered offense centered around former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett, it was no surprise that Monken, who also interviewed with the Tampa Bay Bucs, garnered such interest from NFL teams.

“We conducted 21 interviews with 14 candidates throughout a thorough process that had wide-ranging organizational involvement,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh stated. “Todd’s leadership and coaching acumen were evident from the beginning. He has a proven track record for designing and teaching offensive systems that allow players to succeed at the highest level. We’re excited to get to work and begin building an offense that will help us compete for championships.”

Per Seth Emerson of The Athletic, Mike Bobo will take over as Georgia’s new offensive coordinator for the 2023 season. Bobo was hired by Kirby Smart a year ago as an offensive analyst.

Bobo, a former Georgia quarterback from 1993-97, worked for the Dawgs from 2001-2014, when he manufactured some incredible offenses and more than a few of the program’s best passers of all-time.

Mike Bobo will be Georgia's offensive coordinator again, replacing Todd Monken, multiple sources tell The Athletic. — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) February 14, 2023

This will be Monken’s fourth stop in the NFL throughout his coaching career. He was wide receivers coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2007-10), and worked as offensive coordinator for the Bucs (2016-18) and for the Cleveland Browns (2019) before coming to Georgia in 2020.

The Ravens were looking to replace offensive coordinator Greg Roman and pair Monken with one of the league’s most electrifying young talents in quarterback Lamar Jackson.

