Baltimore Ravens hire Georgia Bulldogs' Todd Monken as offensive coordinator

The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday they have hired Todd Monken as offensive coordinator.

Monken, 57, returns to the NFL after spending the last three seasons coaching the offense of the Georgia Bulldogs in the same position.

"We conducted 21 interviews with 14 candidates throughout a thorough process that had wide-ranging organizational involvement," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday in a statement. "Todd's leadership and coaching acumen were evident from the beginning. He has a proven track record for designing and teaching offensive systems that allow players to succeed at the highest level. We're excited to get to work and begin building an offense that will help us compete for championships."

Monken replaces former Ravens coordinator Greg Roman, who decided to pursue other opportunities after six seasons in Baltimore.

Todd Monken directed the Georgia Bulldogs offense the last three seasons.

Here's everything you need to know about Monken's hiring in Baltimore.

Who is Todd Monken?

A 34-year veteran in coaching, Monken was instrumental in helping lead Georgia to consecutive national championship seasons in 2021 and 2022. The Bulldogs hung 65 points on TCU Jan. 9 in the College Football Playoff title game, becoming the first FBS team in a decade to repeat as national champions. With quarterback Stetson Bennett under center the last two seasons, Georgia ranked fifth in the country in scoring (39.8 points per game) and eighth in total offense (472 yards per game).

Prior to his stint in Athens, Monken was the offensive coordinator in 2019 for the Cleveland Browns under then-coach Freddie Kitchens, though Monken did not call plays. He served as the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2016-18 under coach Dirk Koetter. Monken has also been the head coach of Southern Mississippi (2013-15), the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Oklahoma State (2011-12), the wide receivers coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2007-10) and the passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach at LSU (2005-06) and Oklahoma State (2002-04).

How does Todd Monken's style translate to the Baltimore Ravens?

While the Ravens need to navigate the contract situation of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, Monken's hiring presents a progression from the offensive identity the team had established under Roman. Monken, going back to his days with the Buccaneers and Browns, has always favored a two tight end set with one running back.

Because the Ravens feature tight end Mark Andrews – who led the team in targets (113), receptions (73), receiving yards (847) and receiving touchdowns (five) – and a solid second option in Isaiah Likely (373 receiving yards; fourth-best on the Ravens), Monken's tendencies should fit well in Baltimore. Additionally, Monken's experience in coaching receivers should be particularly useful for the Ravens, who have struggled over the past several seasons to develop consistent playmakers at the position.

