Baltimore Ravens draft picks: Grades for selections in 2023 NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens re-signed Lamar Jackson hours before the 2023 NFL Draft, the biggest move the team will make this weekend.

Now, the Ravens can look toward building around their long-term QB.

Here's the Ravens' picks, selections and grades for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Baltimore Ravens 2023 NFL Draft picks

1st Round, No. 22 overall | Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Instant grade: A

Analysis: Flowers was my favorite WR to watch in this class. He reminds one of Steve Smith and Santana Moss as an explosive and personable receiver who plays at his maximum. He'll need to continue to grow as an consistent outside receiver, but he's too good with the ball not to be very good as a pro..

3rd Round, No. 86 overall | Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

Instant grade: A

Analysis: What a great fit for Simpson, who was misused in 2022 by the Tigers. He can carve an early role as a blitzer and should be able to cover backs and tight ends.

4th Round, No. 124 overall | Tavius Robinson, EDGE, Ole Miss

Instant grade: B

