Baltimore Ravens draft picks 2023: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2023 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Baltimore Ravens:
Round 1 (No. 22 overall) — Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College: A weapon in the slot, from where he'll occasionally motion into a jet sweep (57 rushes in four seasons at BC), the 5-9, 182-pounder with 4.4 speed could bring a different dimension to a new-look offense under recently hired coordinator Todd Monken. But on a day when he re-signed for five years and $260 million, QB Lamar Jackson has to be thrilled as Flowers joins a stable that already included TE Mark Andrews and WR Odell Beckham Jr. Draft tracker
Round 3 (86) — Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson: A nice all-around 'backer, worth wondering if the 6-2, 235-pounder ultimately replaces disappointing Patrick Queen in Baltimore. Simpson had 23 TFLs in three season for the Tigers. Decent blitzer. Draft tracker
Round 4 (124) — Tavius Robinson, LB, Ole Miss Draft tracker
Round 5 (157)
Round 6 (199)
Baltimore Ravens' last five top draft picks:
2022 (No. 14 overall): Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
2021 (No. 27 overall): Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
2020 (No. 28 overall): Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
2019 (No. 25 overall): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
2018 (No. 25 overall): Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina
