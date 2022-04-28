Breaking news:

Jaguars select Georgia DE Travon Walker with No. 1 overall pick in NFL draft

Baltimore Ravens draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
USA TODAY
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Baltimore Ravens
    Baltimore Ravens
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Marquise Brown
    Marquise Brown
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Baltimore Ravens:

Round 1 (No. 14 overall)

Round 2 (45)

Round 3 (76)

Round 3 (100, special compensatory)

Round 4 (110, from Giants)

Round 4 (119)

Round 4 (128, from Cardinals)

Round 4 (139, compensatory)

Round 4 (141, compensatory)

Round 6 (196, from Dolphins)

Baltimore Ravens' last five top draft picks:

2022 NFL draft: Team-by-team picks

AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Jets | Patriots

AFC North: Bengals | Browns | Ravens | Steelers

AFC South: Colts | Jaguars | Texans | Titans

AFC West: Broncos | Chargers | Chiefs | Raiders

NFC East: Commanders | Cowboys | Eagles | Giants

NFC North: Bears | Lions | Packers | Vikings

NFC South: Buccaneers | Falcons | Panthers | Saints

NFC West: 49ers | Cardinals | Rams | Seahawks

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Baltimore Ravens picks in 2022 NFL draft: Round-by-round selections

Recommended Stories