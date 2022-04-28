Baltimore Ravens draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Baltimore Ravens:
Round 1 (No. 14 overall)
Round 2 (45)
Round 3 (76)
Round 3 (100, special compensatory)
Round 4 (110, from Giants)
Round 4 (119)
Round 4 (128, from Cardinals)
Round 4 (139, compensatory)
Round 4 (141, compensatory)
Round 6 (196, from Dolphins)
Baltimore Ravens' last five top draft picks:
2021 (No. 27 overall): Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
2020 (No. 28 overall): Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
2019 (No. 25 overall): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
2018 (No. 25 overall): Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina
2017 (No. 16 overall): Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
2022 NFL draft: Team-by-team picks
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Baltimore Ravens picks in 2022 NFL draft: Round-by-round selections