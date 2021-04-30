Baltimore Ravens draft picks 2021: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2021 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Baltimore Ravens:

Round 1 (No. 27 overall) - Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota: He can play outside or in the slot and flashed sub 4.4 speed at the Gophers' pro day. Bateman battled COVID-19 in 2020, the virus affecting his conditioning and numbers in 2020. At 6 feet and about 190 pounds, he didn't measure as big as Minnesota listed him, but he and Marquise Brown should give QB Lamar Jackson an explosive downfield tandem for Baltimore. Draft tracker

Round 1 (31, from Chiefs) - Jayson Oweh, LB, Penn State: No sacks for the Nittany Lions in seven games in 2020, but he ran a sub-4.4 40 at 6-5 and 257 pounds. Baltimore will need to coach him up a bit, but he'll have an opportunity to shine given the vacancy on the edges after Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue departed in free agency. Draft tracker

Round 3 (94, from Chiefs)

Round 3 (104, compensatory)

Round 4 (131)

Round 4 (136, from Chiefs)

Round 5 (171)

Round 5 (184, compensatory)

Round 6 (210)

Baltimore Ravens' last five top draft picks:

2020 (No. 28 overall): Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

2019 (No. 25 overall): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

2018 (No. 25 overall): Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina

2017 (No. 16 overall): Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

2016 (No. 6 overall): Ronnie Stanley, OT, Notre Dame

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Baltimore Ravens picks in 2021 NFL draft: Round-by-round selections