Ravens lineman D.J. Fluker's partner arrested after allegedly kidnapping their daughter

The partner of Ravens offensive lineman D.J. Fluker was arrested last week and is facing kidnapping charges, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Kimberly Davis, who is reportedly in a long-term relationship with Fluker, was having a supervised visit with their daughter on Sept. 19 — the day before the Ravens beat the Texans in Houston.

Davis, per the report, kicked Fluker’s sister out of her apartment during the visit and refused to relinquish the child to Fluker when he returned home to Baltimore.

Davis was arrested on Sept. 22 and charged with kidnapping a child younger than 16 years old in state, and was released that day on bond. The charge, per the report, carries a maximum penalty of 30 days in jail and a $250 fine since she is related to the child.

Fluker wrote in a complaint that he has “fear for the safety of our daughter” and “I don’t feel safe during this time.”

Fluker signed a one-year deal with the Ravens this offseason after a two-year stint with the Seattle Seahawks. The former Alabama standout was selected by the Chargers with the No. 11 overall pick in 2013.

Davis arrested in July after allegedly assaulting Fluker

Davis was arrested in July, too, after she allegedly punched Fluker in the nose.

Davis allegedly punched Fluker on July 12 at their home after an argument about social media. A responding officer saw dried blood coming from Fluker’s nose. However, Davis claimed that she only poked him during the fight and that she had become angry after he said she was a bad mother.

Fluker told police about another similar incident just weeks before, which he didn’t report. Video of that incident surfaced, which showed Fluker being repeatedly hit by Davis as she screamed at him.

Davis was arrested and charged with second-degree assault. She is due in court in November for that incident. They are due in court for the kidnapping charges in January.

